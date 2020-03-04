Send us your World Book Day pictures!

Tomorrow, children across the country will be dusting off their magic wands, finding their fairy wings and dressing up as their favourite character for World Book Day.

Wimpy Kids, Wallies and Wendas, Potters, Spots and Supertatos will all be marking the day, which aims to encourage more children to take up reading.

Special book tokens, handed out in schools, will help get youngsters started.

To send pictures of your little book lovers, email wtnews@westerntelegraph.co.uk, send them via our Facebook page, or upload them below.