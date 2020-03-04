Assaulting a police officer after stealing food and wine led to a prison sentence for a Saundersfoot man when he found the ‘back-bone’ to appear at court.

Ian Jones, of Brewery Terrace, surrendered to Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, February 25.

Jones, 53, pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to the court after being released on bail on February 20.

The court heard he was found guilty, following a trial held in his absence, of assaulting an emergency worker and theft from a Saundersfoot shop.

Vaughan Prichard-Jones, prosecuting, said Jones, stole £16.66 of food and wine from Spar stores on August 6.

Jones was recognised when he returned to the shop on August 19 and the police were called.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “He obviously did not want to be arrested. He shoved the police officer with an open palm to the chest, causing her to stumble backwards and went to run away.”

Jones pulled away from the officer and members of the public ran to assist her as the pair ended up on the ground on other side of the road.

In a statement read to the court, the officer said: “Fortunately I was not injured. I’m very appreciative of the help from the public. I’m very aware that there could have been very serious consequences on being pulled into the road.”

The court heard Jones was subject to a suspended prison sentence for driving while disqualified.

David Elvy, defending, said Jones was not going to be arrested initially, but the officer took hold of him while taking his details.

“Unfortunately he pulled away, effectively forcing her hand into arresting him.

“He accepts he panicked and completely overreacted to the officer trying to detain him. All he could think of was trying to get away. Thankfully there was no traffic around.”

Mr Elvy added that Jones had come to court on the day of his trial, but panicked on arriving at the building and did not come inside.

“He should have credit for having the back-bone today to come to court. I think he knew when he walked through the door that he was in a lot of trouble.”

Magistrates sent Jones to prison for 20 weeks. He was ordered to pay £759.66 in costs, compensation and a surcharge.