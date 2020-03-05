Two grams of cannabis cost a Tenby teenager £106.

Dewi Ron Joe Thomas, who is currently of no-fixed abode, pleaded guilty to cannabis possession when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, February 25.

The court heard that Thomas was found with two grams of the Class B drug in Tenby on October 23.

Prosecutor Vaughan Pritchard-Jones said: “Police went to speak to this gentleman for another matter. They searched him and found two grams of cannabis.”

Jonathan Webb, defending, said: “It was for recreational use. It was a small amount of cannabis.”

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered Thomas, 19, to pay £85 costs and a £21 surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.