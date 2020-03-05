From Peter Pan to Pippi Longstockings, young ones across the county have been dressing up for World Book Day 2020.

World Book Day aims to encourage more children to take up reading.

Special book tokens, handed out in schools, will allow youngsters to pick up one of a selection of title for free, to help get them started.

This year the charity behind World Book Day is encouraging people to take part in a nationwide effort to “share a million stories”.

Happy #WorldBookDay everyone! 📚

Here's to a whole day dedicated to sharing stories and promoting reading for pleasure. Plus we need you all to help us reach our goal to SHARE A MILLION STORIES, so grab a book and let's get the nation reading together from breakfast to bedtime 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3D508X1iP9 — World Book Day UK 📚 (@WorldBookDayUK) March 5, 2020

The challenge involves reading or being read to for at least ten minutes, with every person who hears the story counting towards the one million target.

At the beginning of World Book Day more than 180,000 stories have already been “shared” as part of the campaign, which began on February 27 and runs until March 29.

