LENT lunches in support of Christian Aid are being held in Tenby.

Traditionally, the town holds friendly frugal meals at some of its churches to mark the forty days of Lent before Good Friday.

The next lunch, which has a frugal menu in the spirit of Lent, is in Church House in the grounds of St Mary’s on Wednesday (March 11).

On March 18, St Teilo’s hosts the lunch. The following weeks are filled by St Johns (March 25), St Teilo’s (April 1) and St Mary’s (April 8).

Malcolm Stacey, Tenby Christian Aid secretary, said: "The lunches only offer a bowl of homemade soup and a cuppa, but then Lent has an aspect of denying yourself

"These frugal meals have become a social event in the town over a long period of years now.

"The events raise an awful lot of money for starving families in the world, including desperate refugees. It’s not just Christians who benefit." Anyone without the time to dine is invited to leave money at the door, or with the Christian Aid secretary at 9 Crackwell Street, Tenby.

During the period of Lent, the Local Area Ministry of Narberth and Tenby is holding evensong /evening prayer in various churches. Some of these services will be sung and others will be said with hymns.

Dates are: Sunday (March 8), 5pm, St Issell's, Saundersfoot; Sunday March 15, 5pm, St John's, Templeton; Sunday March 22, St Mary's, Begelly; Sunday March 29, St James', Manorbier and Sunday April 5, St Andrew's, Narberth.