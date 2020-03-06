THE finer details of the five-story hotel development on Milford Haven’s waterfront are due to be approved next week.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee will discuss a reserved matters application for a 100-bed hotel overlooking the town’s marina at its meeting on Tuesday, March 10.

The application is for phase one of the development and includes access, layout, scale, appearance and landscaping.

Permission was given in November last year to demolish a number of buildings on the waterfront to make way for the development.

The five-storey hotel will have 100 bedrooms over four floors, with floor space of 4,286sq.m and a height of 22m, on land partly occupied by the Burnyeates building which will be demolished.

There is also a plan for public space including ‘Museum Square’ and integrated play opportunities, sculptural art installations, equipment and seating.

This is said to draw inspiration from the museum’s original use as a warehouse for whale oil with paving with glass and metal features, a “playful furniture installation called ‘humpback’,” a water feature, soft landscaping, lighting and a hood structure over a future pedestrian tunnel.

Concerns have been raised about the scale of the hotel, particularly its height, and the adverse effect on the Grade II listed museum and docks office buildings but these had been deemed acceptable during the approval of previous outline plans, submitted in 2014.

A report to committee adds that the concurrent phase two application includes refurbishment of the Grade II listed Quay Stores currently on CADW’s Buildings at Risk Register.

The building is described as having a “modern contemporary aesthetic” and will incorporate some traditional materials with a glazed plinth on the ground floor, where a restaurant will be housed.

“The application states that the triangular form of the building with its cantilevered pointed end and detailed design provides a subtle nautical reference,” adds the report.