AGATHA, a ‘Burns By Your Side’ reading companion, under the watchful eye of Eleanor Parker has been helping children to improve their literacy and confidence skills at Lamphey Primary School.

Agatha, a beautiful black Labrador, has been trained to listen and give support to children while they read in a caring and supportive manner.

This scheme has had an overwhelming positive effect on the self-esteem and confidence of all pupils.

The scheme was funded by Burns Pet Nutrition Ltd, and has been a great success at the school and with the pupils.