CAMPAIGNERS fighting to save Tenby’s last green space from becoming a ‘concrete jungle’ are stepping up their opposition against the clock.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s controversial planning application for 144 properties on Brynhir site is due to go before National Park planners this month.

And with this coming Monday (March 9) being the final day for objections, the Tenby Green Space Preservation Society is calling for opposers to air their voices to help them save their ‘beautiful fields’.

In 2018, Pembrokeshire County Council, which already owned the 15-acre site, ‘bought’ the land for £4million using its Housing Revenue Account.

Since then, it has submitted the outline plans - with matters reserved - for the development, which is set to include over 100 social housing properties.

The plans also show 34 open market and eight shared-ownership residential units.

In a plea to supporters, Tenby Green Space Preservation Society chairman Rebecca Nelson said: “Please join our local voices in demanding that the Pembrokeshire County Council withdraw this application, and if they won’t, to demand that the National Park turns it down to protect our lovely town from the ravages of overdevelopment.

“This is not a case of ‘not on our doorstep’, this is a huge development of very high visibility on a beautiful piece of green space, with potential for ongoing flooding issues and the destruction of our wildlife and habitation.

“Please consider these dire consequences.”

Ms Nelson added: “There are many places in Pembrokeshire more suitable for development for social housing than this site, which is difficult for a number of sound financial reasons, which is why no commercial developer was interested in taking it on.

“The council paid themselves £4m for the land (which they already owned) to fix a black hole in their budget, and now they want to spend millions more in developing this site for no good reason.

“….Millions spent to build a mix of cheap, ugly housing, including highly-visible three-storey houses.”

She pointed out that if the development goes ahead, its population of around 450 people would represent a 10 per cent increase in the winter population of Tenby.

This would lead to hundreds of thousands of litres of sewerage and waste water pouring into the local system with the potential for flooding.

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s development management committee is due to consider the plan, NP/19/0361/OUT, at its meeting on March 18.