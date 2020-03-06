A BLUE Plaque commemorating one of the pioneers of cinema in Wales was unveiled in Pembroke’s Main Street on Wednesday, March 4.

The plaque, the first in Pembroke, will honour William Haggar, who achieved international success with his ground-breaking moving pictures.

The plaque was unveiled at the former Haggar’s cinema, now Paddles nightclub, at 10.30am on March 4 by Phil Carradice, historian and broadcaster, followed by refreshments and shared memories of Haggar’s at the town hall, where old Haggar silent movies will be showing.

A tour of Paddles was offered to anyone at the event who would like to see how different things are now.

Haggar’s travelling cinema, or bioscope, was a regular feature in Pembroke Fair until William opened his chain of permanent family run cinemas.

Haggar’s cinema was a regular feature on Main Street for many years, in the building now used by Paddles nightclub, after the cinema closed in 1984.

William’s great granddaughter – and author - Vicki Haggar has been working with archaeologist Beth Dureau to gain the town’s first blue plaque.

Vicki said: “I was really delighted with the day. The townsfolk and my relatives, some of who travelled a long way to be at the event, were very impressed, and my second cousin Peter Yorke, who drove from Tetbury said that: he would not have missed it for the world.

“Chris and Pat Scourfield opened the doors of Paddles (formerly Haggar's) to let everyone in to see how things have changed.

“I was very impressed with Paddles and went downstairs and stood on the old cinema floor, I could tell where the screen used to be and also the operating box, the smell was the same as I always remembered it, I felt a little bit, if not very, nostalgic; I was home again.

“I was so pleased that the people of Pembroke were so enthusiastic and caring.

“Beth Dureau and myself set up the scheme with the townsfolk in mind...they are doing something to support their own town and they have put their heart and souls into it.

“I hope their enthusiasm will keep going to support further plaques. Beth and I are having a little rest before starting on the next venture.

“After our tour of paddles we returned to the town hall, where Linda and Stuart Asman had set up the old Haggar films for people to see. We all enjoyed coffee/tea and nibbles before sharing memories of the good old days.

“Phil Carradice was a wonderful guest and we all enjoyed his company and warm sense of humour. My deepest gratitude goes out to all those who attended and helped with the event thus making it such a great day to remember.”