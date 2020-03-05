A FURTHER quarter-million pounds of funding for community projects generated from second home council tax will be signed off next week.

Projects from Haverfordwest, Tenby, Saundersfoot, St Davids, Llangwm, Carew and Lamphey are among the latest to receive grants from Pembrokeshire County Council via the community element of second home council tax.

Haverfordwest’s Garth Youth and Community Project is set to receive £10,640 from the ‘Enhancing Pembrokeshire Fund’ to refurbish and upgrade its facilities while Lamphey Community Council gets £3,000 for quarterly social events for residents.

Other allocations include £11,804 towards Carew Community Council’s plan to create a multi-use outdoor functional area outside the community hall and £7,230.40 to Tirion’s Rainbow and its project to redevelop and enhance the play space in Llangwm.

More than £50,000 will go to two projects in Saundersfoot – £28,170.48 to improve accessibility at the Bowling Club and £25,000 for the community council’s plan to replace the rundown children’s play area with a ‘recycled playground’.

Money for play areas in Tenby and St Florence is also due to be handed out.

Tenby’s De Valence Pavilion Trust will get £64,000 to upgrade its sound/stage lighting system and St Davids Rugby Club will replace its boiler with its £14,288 grant.

Cabinet will make its final decision on the grant applications and allocations on Monday, March 9.