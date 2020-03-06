PARKING in Pembrokeshire is on the agenda at next week’s cabinet meeting following a review of the service.

A report to cabinet on Monday, March 9 is set to outline a number of proposals for parking provision in the county including the roll-out of cashless payment systems despite recent problems.

Last week the council apologised for an “occasional connectivity problem” that was causing delays in issuing tickets in the five car parks – four in Haverfordwest – where cashless machines have been installed already.

Other proposals to be discussed are how to protect public toilets in car parks, enhancing the maintenance regime and establishing a capital reserve for future investments, which may include a Haverfordwest multi-storey car park project.

Cost increases, retaining – or increasing – the 50p per hour charge in towns and changes to seasonal charging are among changes that could see an increase of £693,000 net income to fund the proposals.

The proposed charges would still see a shortfall of £118,000 on the full cost recovery position.