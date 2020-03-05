A Roch man has apologised to magistrates after he was found in possession of Class A and C drugs.

Thomas Pasternak, of Maes Ffynnon, pleaded guilty to four charges of drug possession when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, February 25.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police went to speak to Pasternak regarding another matter on January 6.

They searched his clothing and found 19 Zomorph, 23 Zopilcon, 15 Bensedin and nine Xanax tablets.

Pasternak, 36, told officers he had ordered the various packets of tablets over the internet.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “He accepted that they were his, for his own personal use.”

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Pasternak had suffered from mental health issues, but was now getting help and support from the relevant agencies.

“Mr Pasternak is a little bit unsure of how he came to be in possession of them, because of his mental health background.

“It appears, fortunately that he has been able to turn a corner.”

Pasternak read a letter of apology to the bench.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay £106 in costs and a surcharge.