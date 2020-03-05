FANS are entering into the acclaimed US comic’s Wild West spirit by turning up in cowboy attire to Rich Hall’s Hoedown Deluxe.

This electrifying show, coming to Theatr Mwldan, Cardigan, on March 19 and the Torch Theatre, Milford Haven, on March 20, culminates in an infectious celebration of Americana and a hilarious, foot-stomping hoedown.

“The response has been astounding,” reveals the comic, who was also enjoyed huge acclaim and won the Perrier Award at the 2000 Edinburgh Festival as his bourbon-soaked, country and western-singing Tennessean alter ego, Otis Lee Crenshaw.

“I’m enjoying doing this particular show so much. The reaction has been very rousing. People come up to me afterwards and say, ‘I’d seen you on TV, but I didn’t realise you were this funny’. That’s the most satisfying response. At the risk of turning into the Willie Nelson of comedy, I don’t want to stop doing this show!”

The critics have been equally enthusiastic.

Rich has enjoyed a successful TV career, shining in such comedy shows as 'QI', 'Have I Got News For You', 'Live at the Apollo' and 'Never Mind the Buzzcocks', as well as producing lauded documentaries, however stand-up remains his first love.

“I just love the live experience. On stage, you get much longer than you do on TV to do a completely thorough performance piece.

“If you have gone out of your way to go to a live show and spent two and a half hours in the theatre, chances are you’ll be talking about it on the way home.

“It’s no different from going to live music. Watching a musician live is a completely different experience from listening to his song on the radio. You have more of an artistic and emotional investment in the live performance. That’s what I love about it.

Rich Hall’s Hoedown Deluxe is a riotous tribute to the delights of Americana. With his excellent band, the comedian performs 10 to 12 songs, many of which he improvises, using material he has gleaned from the audience in the first half.

“The people in the front row realise that they will be targets, but they will also be serenaded. I like to find a couple who have been married for a long time and write a song about how they first met.

“You have to keep your mind open to improvise. The best moments come when the audience say to themselves, ‘I didn’t see that coming.’ You paint yourself into such a corner that the audience think, ‘How is he ever going to get out of that?’ And then you escape. It’s a real challenge, but that’s what makes it funny.

“Sometimes I stumble, but that can be funnier than when you nail it. It’s very disposable material. It’s funny in the moment, but you can’t do it tomorrow.”

What makes Rich’s music so compelling is that he performs traditional, American country and western songs with a distinctly British tinge.

“I can write a song about any car now. It’s much better if it’s a terrible car. It’s funny to romanticise in a Springsteen-esque way a rubbish car that doesn’t deserve it.”

Tickets at torchtheatre.co.uk