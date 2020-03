POLICE are appealing for information after a number of vehicles were damaged at Haverfordwest’s Fred Rees Garage on St David’s Day.

The damage occurred at the Swan Square car dealership overnight on March 1.

If anyone has any information that might assist in identifying who is responsible, please contact Dyfed-Powys Police via 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired you can also text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.