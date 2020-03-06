A shoplifter’s prominent tattoo led to his arrest when he was caught stealing a toothbrush and jeans from a Milford Haven supermarket.

Dean Michael Davison, care of Birch Mead, Milford Haven, pleaded guilty to theft from a shop when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, March 3.

Prosecutor Dennis Davies said the store manager of Tesco, Milford Haven, was reviewing November 20’s CCTV footage regarding an unrelated matter, when a man with a tattoo on his neck carrying a bag for life caught his attention.

He put items in the bag, waited for his female companion to go through the check-out, then left without paying for the goods.

Davison, 35, was found to have taken a toothbrush and jeans valued with a total value of £116.

Police were informed and he was arrested.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said: “The issue was a lack of money and temptation got the better of him.

“Through me, he apologises to Tesco and to the court.”

He added that Davison was not a persistent offender.

Magistrates fined Davison £80 and ordered him to pay £85 costs, £116 compensation and a £32 surcharge.