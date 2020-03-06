THE county council plans to re-open a Fishguard public toilet but there will only be two cubicles and you’ll have to pay to pee.

Cabinet is being asked to approve re-opening West Street toilet, closed in 2019, at its meeting on Monday (March 9).

The plan will be supported by Fishguard Town Council which will provide £9,000 a year for toilet provision in the area after receiving an “unacceptable number of complaints from residents and visitors surrounding the closure,” a report to cabinet states.

The toilet was closed, along with a facility in Parc y Shwt, following the opening of a new centralised toilet adjacent to the bus station on the new road development, Ffordd Yr Efail.

The meeting report adds that the West Street toilet will have two cubicles -one unisex and one disabled – and will re-open on a pay to use basis.

Pembrokeshire County Council currently funds three toilets in the area with the town council set to take over the running costs of two – Lower Town and Ffordd Yr Efail.

The county council will continue to fund the toilet at Goodwick and West Street, including capital costs but this will be reviewed if vandalism occurs.

Parc y Shwt toilet will remain closed and has been declared surplus to council requirements.