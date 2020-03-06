THE extraordinary story of one of Wales’ greatest sea captains will be told at a special event at Pembroke Dock library next week.

On Wednesday, March 11, from 7 pm, David Saunders MBE will be discussing the remarkable career of Captain William Griffiths, who rounded Cape Horn 34 times, in addition to twice being sunk by German U-boats and surviving both shipwrecks and mutinous crews.

David is a maritime historian, a subject he has studied extensively and has always been passionate about.

He is also a well-known naturalist, having become the first warden of Skomer Island in 1960. He was awarded the MBE in 2003.

The event is free, and no booking is required.