FISHGUARD lifeboat had a case of deja-vu on Wednesday, when it was called to rescue the same fishing boat in less than 24 hours.

Fishguard RNLI's all-weather lifeboat launched on Wednesday, March 4, to go to the same fishing vessel which it had towed back to Fishguard the previous day.

The fishing vessel Emelia Rose, with a crew of five aboard encountered exactly the same problem it had the day before - a rope wrapped around its propeller.

The fishing vessel Felsi came to her assistance on this occasion and undertook a tow and the Fishguard lifeboat, which launched at 4pm, took over the tow 25 miles northeast of Fishguard and began the slow journey back to Fishguard harbour, arriving at 8pm and putting the stricken fishing vessel once again alongside the quay wall, before docking at 8.30pm.