A MILFORD Haven councillor and friends, due to board the coronavirus-quarantined Grand Princess cruise ship, had a last-minute lucky escape.

More than 3,500 people, including 142 from the UK are on the Grand Princess cruise ship currently quarantined off the coast of California after a previous passenger died from the virus.

North Ward town councillor Eddie Davies, his wife Janette, and six friends were due to take the luxury cruise trip, flying from Heathrow on Wednesday, March 4.

Eddie said: “We’ve had what we consider a lucky escape; we were only 20 or 30 minutes from boarding the plane, all the cases had already been loaded.

“There were eight of us from Milford going on the cruise on the Grand Princess, we were going to pick her up in San Francisco for a cruise to the Hawaiian islands.

“They wouldn’t let the ship come in because of the coronavirus; someone has died on it.”

He added: “We feel as if we’ve had a lucky escape, there were some sad faces in the departure longue at first.

“We have been told we will get a full refund and get a free holiday; we’ve come out of it smelling of roses.”

The cancelled flight to the cruise on March 4 marked the end of an arduous journey to Heathrow for Eddie and Jan.

“We had a traumatic drive up to Heathrow, eight-odd hours, we were there-and-a-half hours at the Brynglas tunnels [M4, Newport] after the lorry fire there.”

Princess Cruises has said it was following advice from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and samples were collected on Thursday from 45 people deemed to be at risk.

It said in a statement: "Following guidelines received from the CDC, all guests have been asked to stay in their staterooms while test results are pending.

"Guests are receiving meal deliveries in their staterooms by room service, and additional television and movie options have been added to in-room programming."

The cruise ship made a round trip from San Francisco to Mexico last month, after which a cluster of coronavirus cases were identified.

After the ship docked in San Francisco on February 21, thousands of passengers boarded and thousands disembarked.

Overall, there are 3,533 people currently on board the Grand Princess.