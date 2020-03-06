POST OFFICE services are returning to a Pembrokeshire village after an absence of over 11 years.

From Monday, the community of Templeton will be receiving a weekly visit from a mobile post office.

The village’s own sub-post office was closed in 2008 when it was amongst the victims of country-wide cuts.

Since then, residents have had to travel to Narberth or Kilgetty to find their nearest post office.

Templeton Community Council clerk, Vicky Mitchell, said that members welcomed the service returning to the community ‘and are sure that it will be well-used and appreciated by all.’

The mobile service, provided from a specially-designed vehicle, will make Monday visits from 4pm-5pm to the car park by Templeton play park.

Templeton now becomes the tenth rural community to receive mobile visits from the postmaster from Kilgetty.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “This will be a temporary mobile service while we continue to seek a permanent solution.”

Jeremy Kiff, Post Office change manager, added: “We are delighted to be able to restore Post Office service to Templeton whilst we continue to look for a permanent solution.

“A mobile Post Office service is a tried and tested way of maintaining service to smaller communities.”