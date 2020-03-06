PEMBROKE Town Council, which last month voted to continue to display a portrait of former mayor, and child rapist, David Boswell, may soon change its mind.

The mayoral portrait was on display in Pembroke Town Hall, amongst other former mayors, more than a year after Boswell was found guilty of raping children.

At the February 13 meeting of Pembroke Town Council, members rejected an impassioned plea by Councillor Jon Harvey for it to be removed permanently, deciding instead the picture should be turned to face the wall.

The matter had been raised as an agenda item by the 2019-20 mayor, Councillor Gareth Jones.

At that meeting, Cllr Jones said he took responsibility for the portrait's temporary removal prior to discussion at the February meeting.

The call for the portrait to be turned to face the wall rather than be permanently removed was made by councillor Jon Nutting, and supported by all members, save Councillor Aiden Brinn and Cllr Harvey, who resigned on the spot after the vote was taken.

Cllr Nutting had proposed: “The picture of Boswell stays up as a testament; that the picture is turned around to show we abhor his acts, as a reminder so people ask why one picture is turned, and the story is told…”

The portrait decision sparked a later public protest outside the Main Street town hall, calling for its permanent removal.

The agenda for the March 12 meeting of the town council now contains a motion by Cllr Jones “…to recall decision made at the meeting of February 13”.

Pembroke Town Council is meeting at the town hall, Main Street at 6.30pm on Thursday, March 12.

Concerns at the portrait hanging in the town hall had previously been raised by a member of the public.

Boswell was jailed for 18 years in 2018 for historic child sex offences, pre-dating his time as mayor and county councillor.