A PLAN for a holiday park in Pleasant Valley has been recommended for refusal by Pembrokeshire County Council planning officers.

Planning committee councillors will decide on an application made by Heritage Leisure Development at its meeting on Tuesday, March 11.

It includes 75 holiday lodge bases, a spa facility, four holiday apartments, café and cycle hire, an equestrian stables, manege and associated office, the rebuilding of Plum Tree Hall for wardens accommodation, a main park office, car and cycle parking, two residential garages as well as landscaping and associated works.

It is recommended for refusal because the lodges are sited outside the settlement area and some would be in a high risk flooding area, a report to the meeting outlines.

Heritage Park currently provides 102 static caravan plots with the new development covering six parcels of land around it.

It would include the rebuilding and refurbishment of two buildings including turning the former Stepaside Inn into a spa facility.

The proposed holiday lodges and pods to be accommodated on the 75 bases are intended to fall within the definition of a caravan.

There were 13 letters of support received in response to the application and 59 from objectors, with both community councils – Amroth and Kilgetty/Begelly – also recommending refusal.

Stepaside and Pleasant Valley Residents’ Group also submitted objections.