PUPILS at Lamphey Primary School have had an early Easter present with the installation of a new trim trail.

Two years ago, the school council requested that they have greater opportunities to be fit and healthy on the school grounds.

After numerous meetings with the staff, governors and member of the Friends of Lamphey Primary School, an action plan was developed.

The Friends then took full responsibility for raising the funds through activities such as abseiling off castles, bingo nights, Christmas concerts and summer fetes, and managed to raise £10,000 for the facility.

Headteacher Simon Thomas said: “On behalf of the school children I cannot thank the Friends of Lamphey Primary School enough for their dedication and hard work to raise such an amount of money for the installation of this trim trail.”