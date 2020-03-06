A Valentine’s dinner with his pregnant partner cost a Milford Haven roofer nearly £500 and led to his clothes being cut off by police.

Kyle Allerton, of Coombs Drive, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, March 3.

Allerton, 21, pleaded guilty to assault, criminal damage and assaulting an emergency worker.

Dennis Davies, prosecuting, told the court a Milford Haven doorman was punched by Allerton when he stopped him entering the premises at around 10.45pm on February 14.

The doorman fell to the floor. His spectacles were broken and he sustained a bruised lip as a result of the punch.

When arrested, Allerton threatened to cut off the officer’s noses while being transported to the police station, and called them names.

At the police station Allerton was restrained after refusing to remove his clothing, and kicked out catching an officer in his face.

The officer stated he did not believe Allerton intended to assault him, but had kicked out recklessly.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Allerton threw a punch in reaction to being pushed away from the premises while celebrating Valentine’s Day with his girlfriend.

The court heard Allerton’s shoe had been removed before his foot made contact with the officer while his clothes were being cut off him.

“He is sorry. He is remorseful and apologises to the officer. Emotions were running high and he was having his clothing stripped from him.”

Mr Webb added: “Following his arrest he could have been more compliant, which led to him making matters worse for himself by flailing about, and he recklessly kicked out.”

Magistrates imposed an 18-month community order with 250 hours of unpaid work, a 15-day rehabilitation activity and 19 thinking skills sessions.

He was ordered to pay £499 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “You are extremely lucky not to be sent into custody on this occasion.”