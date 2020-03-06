WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

Milly Jackdaw & Deborah Winter, Pepper’s, Fishguard

Sefrail, StudiOwz, Clarbeston

Open Mic, The Middlegate, Pembroke

Open Mic, Pilgrim’s Cafe, St Davids

Open Mic, Hamilton’s, Milford Haven

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

Open Mic, The Cellar Bar, Cardigan

Open Mic, The Sun Inn, St Florence

Open Mic, The Rising Sun, Pelcomb

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

Open Mic, Lobster Pot, Marloes

Footbridge, Three Mariners, Tenby

Cowbois Rhos, The Cellar Bar, Cardigan

Jam Session with Mike Jones, Parsonage Farm, St Florence

SATURDAY, MARCH 14

Arran Pilot, Druidstone Hotel, Nolton Haven

Gary Hall, The Station Inn, Pembroke Dock

Sound & Vision (Songs of David Bowie), Theatr Gwaun, Fishguard

Western Edge, The Castle Inn, Manorbier

Rockin’ Rodders, The Harbwr Bar, Saundersfoot

The Candy Skulls, The Royal George, Solva

Nigel Davies, The Cellar Bar, Cardigan

Underberg, The Pembroke Yeoman, Haverfordwest

Live Music, The Old Chemist, Saundersfoot

Live Music, The Golden Lion, Newport

Acoustic Session, The Brewery, The Gwaun Valley

SUNDAY, MARCH 15

Gary Hall, The Lifeboat Tavern, Tenby

The Bay Rum Hounds (3pm), Brown’s Hotel, Laugharne

Live Music, The Tavern, Tenby

Live Music (4pm), The Old Chemist Inn, Saundersfoot

Di Ford of SPAN Arts, BB Skone Show, Pure West Radio

MONDAY, MARCH 16

Pembroke Musicians Club, Monkton Swifts, Pembroke

TUESDAY, MARCH 17

Paul Edwards, The Lifeboat Tavern, Tenby

Folk Session, The Royal Oak, Fishguard

Acoustic Session, The Boar’s Head, Templeton

Open Mic, The Pembroke Yeoman, Haverfordwest

Copyright BB Skone (2020)

Please check with venues before travelling as programmes can change. BB Skone presents the local music show at 7pm every Sunday on Pure West Radio. Listen online or via the app. You can also check out BB Skone’s Pembrokeshire Music Show page on Facebook.