WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
Milly Jackdaw & Deborah Winter, Pepper’s, Fishguard
Sefrail, StudiOwz, Clarbeston
Open Mic, The Middlegate, Pembroke
Open Mic, Pilgrim’s Cafe, St Davids
Open Mic, Hamilton’s, Milford Haven
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
Open Mic, The Cellar Bar, Cardigan
Open Mic, The Sun Inn, St Florence
Open Mic, The Rising Sun, Pelcomb
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
Open Mic, Lobster Pot, Marloes
Footbridge, Three Mariners, Tenby
Cowbois Rhos, The Cellar Bar, Cardigan
Jam Session with Mike Jones, Parsonage Farm, St Florence
SATURDAY, MARCH 14
Arran Pilot, Druidstone Hotel, Nolton Haven
Gary Hall, The Station Inn, Pembroke Dock
Sound & Vision (Songs of David Bowie), Theatr Gwaun, Fishguard
Western Edge, The Castle Inn, Manorbier
Rockin’ Rodders, The Harbwr Bar, Saundersfoot
The Candy Skulls, The Royal George, Solva
Nigel Davies, The Cellar Bar, Cardigan
Underberg, The Pembroke Yeoman, Haverfordwest
Live Music, The Old Chemist, Saundersfoot
Live Music, The Golden Lion, Newport
Acoustic Session, The Brewery, The Gwaun Valley
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
Gary Hall, The Lifeboat Tavern, Tenby
The Bay Rum Hounds (3pm), Brown’s Hotel, Laugharne
Live Music, The Tavern, Tenby
Live Music (4pm), The Old Chemist Inn, Saundersfoot
Di Ford of SPAN Arts, BB Skone Show, Pure West Radio
MONDAY, MARCH 16
Pembroke Musicians Club, Monkton Swifts, Pembroke
TUESDAY, MARCH 17
Paul Edwards, The Lifeboat Tavern, Tenby
Folk Session, The Royal Oak, Fishguard
Acoustic Session, The Boar’s Head, Templeton
Open Mic, The Pembroke Yeoman, Haverfordwest
Copyright BB Skone (2020)
Please check with venues before travelling as programmes can change. BB Skone presents the local music show at 7pm every Sunday on Pure West Radio. Listen online or via the app. You can also check out BB Skone’s Pembrokeshire Music Show page on Facebook.