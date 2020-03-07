Taking cannabis on a special occasion led to a delivery driver losing his licence.

Conor Ethan Roblin, of Southdown Close, Pembroke, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, March 3.

Prosecutor Dennis Davies said police suspected Roblin, 22, had been taking cannabis when they stopped his Vauxhall Astra on Freemans Way, Haverfordwest, on September 16.

A drug-swipe was positive and he was taken to the police station where a blood test confirmed he had a cannabis derivative in his system.

John Allchurch, defending, said Roblin worked full-time as a delivery driver.

“Clearly he will be disqualified from driving this afternoon, but fortunately his employers are able to provide him with work other than driving.”

Mr Allchurch added that Roblin had occasional used cannabis, but stopped following an earlier court appearance.

“But this was a special occasion and he decided to use cannabis again.

“He had taken it the previous day. He thought he would be okay, but it was still in his system.”

Magistrates disqualified Roblin from driving for a year and ordered him to pay £367 in a fine, costs and surcharge.