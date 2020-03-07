CRIME in Pembroke and the surrounding area rose month-on-month, but dropped in Pembroke Dock, the latest figures from Dyfed-Powys Police reveal.

Overall, the Pembroke area saw 59 incidents reported in January, up from 37 in December, down from 67 in November, the same as October, up from 60 in September, while Pembroke Dock dropped from 138 to 117, with 115 crimes reported in November, 88 in October, and 111 in September.

Pembroke saw a large rise in reports of anti-social behaviour, from eight to 16; Pembroke Dock saw 34 incidents, down from 35.

For January, the Pembroke area saw two burglaries; eight criminal damage and arson, up from five; five drugs, up from two; three public order, up from two; one vehicle crime; one shoplifting; while violence and sexual offences nearly doubled from 13 to 24.

Pembroke Dock saw one burglary; seven criminal damage and arson, down from 18; drugs doubled from two to four; other crime trebled from two to six; other theft dropped from 11 to four; possession of weapons dropped from two to one; public order dropped from nine to six; shoplifting dropped from 12 to nine; theft from the person stayed at zero; vehicle crime rose from zero to one; violence and sexual offences stayed the same at 44.

The trend over 2019, based on the latest figures, shows Pembroke Dock crime figures at 157 in January 2019, 82 in February, 119 in March, 114 in April, 128 in May, 107 in June, 133 in July, 99 in August and 111 in September.

Pembroke and the surrounding area saw recorded figures of 71 in January 2019, 53 in February, 81 in March, 73 in April, 94 in May, 80 in June 64, in July, 86 in August, and 60 in September.