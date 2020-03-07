Police are investigating after a man reported being injured by a sharp object during an alleged attempted robbery.

Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating an attempted robbery in an unlit lane between Waterloo Road and Deri Park, Hakin, Milford Haven on Friday evening.

A police spokesman said: “Sometime between 7pm and 8pm, the 32-year-old male victim was walking through the lane when he was approached by a man who attempted to steal his bag.

“As the victim held onto the bag and pushed the man away, the suspect hit the victim on the face with what is thought to be a sharp instrument, causing injury. The suspect ran off towards Waterloo Road.”

The suspect is described as male, approximately 5ft6”/5ft7” tall, of slim build and wearing dark clothing with a hoodie pulled up over his head.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: http://bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, by email contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20200306-344.