A man has denied being in possession of cannabis with an estimated street value of £10,680 in Haverfordwest, with the intention of supplying it.

Thomas Richards, of Tovey Drive, Daventry, Northamptonshire, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, March 3.

Richards, 26, pleaded not guilty to possession of 1,068 grams of cannabis, with intent to supply it in Haverfordwest on January 17.

He entered no plea to a charge of supplying 26.6 grams of the controlled Class B drug on the same date.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and Richards will next appear at Swansea crown court on April 3.

He was released on unconditional bail.