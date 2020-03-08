Tenby Coastguard Rescue team were paged to a report of people stuck on the cliff at Lydstep at 6pm on Saturday.

The team were quickly on scene to assess the situation with a flank team from HM Coastguard St Govans soon arriving at the location to assist.

On assessing the location of the casualties, it was decided a rescue from the water was the best form of extraction for the casualties. Tenby RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat was requested to attend, while the coastguard teams monitored the scene.

The casualties were recovered by and transported to Tenby lifeboat boat house, where coastguard officers completed a welfare check and offered advice.