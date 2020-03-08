Driving home after drinks with friends cost a Saundersfoot man £237 and a 20-month disqualification.

Benjamin Hart, of Middlehill, Saundersfoot, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, March 3.

Dennis Davies, prosecuting, said police officers stopped a BMW driven by Hart, 38, while on duty on the A478, Pentlepoir, at 10pm on February 16.

He was arrested after providing a positive roadside breath-test, and found to have 84mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, more than double the legal limit of 35mg.

John Allchurch, defending, said: “He had been out socialising with friends in Haverfordwest and was on his way home when he was stopped by police.

“He cooperated fully and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.”

Magistrates fined Hart £120 and ordered him to pay £85 cost and a £32 surcharge.

He banned from driving for 20 months.