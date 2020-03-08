Two patients from Pembrokeshire have been confirmed to have the coronavirus (COVID -19) by the Chief medical officer for Wales.

The Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Dr Frank Atherton, said the patients, who are from the same household, are resident in the Pembrokeshire local authority area and have recently returned from Northern Italy.

The patients are being managed in a clinically appropriate setting.

It is unknown at this time where the two patients are from. To protect patient confidentiality, the Welsh Government said no further details regarding the individuals will be released.

Dr Atherton said: “I can confirm that two additional individuals in Wales have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of positive cases in Wales to four.

“Both individuals are resident in the same household in the Pembrokeshire local authority area and have recently returned from Northern Italy.

"They are being managed in a clinically appropriate setting. All appropriate measures to provide care for the individuals and to reduce the risk of transmission to others are being taken.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to assure the public that Wales and the whole of the UK is prepared for these types of incidents.

"Working with our partners in Wales and the UK, we have implemented our planned response, with robust infection control measures in place to protect the health of the public.”