Public Health Wales says robust infection control measures are in place as two Pembrokeshire people test positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Pembrokeshire's first Coronavirus cases confirmed

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “Following today’s announcement by the Chief Medical Officer for Wales of two further Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Wales, Public Health Wales is in the process of identifying and contacting close contacts, and we are taking all appropriate actions to protect the public’s health.

“The Chief Medical Officer has confirmed that the two individuals, who are residents of the same household, had travelled back to Wales from Northern Italy. Both individuals have been in self-isolation since their return to Wales.

“Both individuals have been assessed by a specialist infectious disease consultant and they are being managed in a clinically appropriate setting.

“The total number of confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Wales is now four.

“The public can be assured that Wales and the whole of the UK is prepared for these types of incidents. Working with our partners in Wales and the UK, we have implemented our planned response, with robust infection control measures in place to protect the health of the public.

“All Welsh residents who meet the current testing criteria for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) are being offered testing. As of Friday 6 March, 634 people in Wales have been tested for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). We will be publishing the number of people tested in Wales every Thursday at 3pm.

“We would encourage people to check the updated advice for returning travellers, which now includes guidance for those returning from Italy, China, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Macau, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Iran.

“Members of the public can help protect themselves and others by always carrying tissues, and using them to catch coughs or sneezes. They should bin the tissue, and to kill the germs, wash their hands with soap and water, or use a sanitiser gel. This is the best way to slow the spread of most germs, including Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Public Health Wales’ trained scientists are now conducting the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnostic test in Wales. Over 90 per cent of the individuals who have been tested in Wales have been offered testing in their own home, making it as convenient as possible for them, as well as protecting our ambulance and hospital resources for those who need it most. We are not able to comment on individual cases for reasons of patient confidentiality.”

Coronavirus presents with flu-like symptoms including a fever, a cough, or difficulty breathing. The current evidence is that most cases appear to be mild.