Drink-diving while more than double the limit cost a Pembroke Dock woman £367 and her driving licence.

Sarah Louise Lawrence, of Kent Row, Llanion Park, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when she appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, March 3.

Dennis Davies, prosecutor, said police could smell alcohol when they stopped Lawrence’s Citroen C4 on the A477 at Jordanston at 12.50am on February 14.

A roadside breath-test was positive, and Lawrence was found to have 75mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, more than double the legal limit of 35mg.

John Allchurch, defending, told the court that Lawrence, 22, had been drinking while at home on the night in question, before deciding to go out to get something to eat.

“She cooperated fully with officers at the roadside and at the police station.

“She is a young woman who works hard and has no previous convictions.”

Mr Allchurch added: “She is very ashamed that she is before the court today.”

Magistrates fined Lawrence £250 and disqualified her from driving for 20 months.

She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.