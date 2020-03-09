A Letterston man was found hiding up a bank after his car ended up on its roof, a court has heard.

John William Harris, of St Davids Road, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, March 3.

Harris, 55, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath specimen for analysis during an investigation into a suspected offence.

Dennis Davies, prosecuting, said police found a Citroen Bellingo on its roof near Felindre Farchog after receiving a call about a traffic collision at 7pm on February 16.

A search involving police dogs took place after a person was seen to leave the scene and walk off in the direction of Fishguard.

Mr Davies said: “They came across the defendant hiding on top of a 25-foot high bank.”

The fire service was called to assist police officers as Harris initially resisted coming down from the bank.

He refused to provide a sample of breath at the roadside or when taken to Haverfordwest police station.

Mr Davies added: “The police thought that he had been drink-driving. He was required to give a sample and he refused.”

Tom Lloyd, defending, said: “He is a pleasant and honest gentleman. Personal difficulties led to his behaviour on the night in question.”

He added that Harris suffered from PTSD and panic attacks, but had recently sought professional support.

“It’s a shame it has taken something like this to seek help.”

Mr Lloyd added: “He was not in his right mind. That’s why he left the scene. He is someone who does not normally behave in this way.”

Magistrates fined Harris £333 and banned him from driving for 20 months.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £33 surcharge.