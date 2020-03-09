Pembrokeshire's two coronavirus patients have been wished a speedy recovery by the council leader this morning (Monday, March 9).

At the start of this morning’s cabinet meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council, the authority’s Leader, David Simpson, said: “Further to the news yesterday that two people in Pembrokeshire had tested as positive for the Covid 19 virus, I am sure you will join me in wishing them both a speedy and full recovery.

“I can reassure you that our services will continue as usual, and all our employees can continue to attend to their work, appointments, schools and services as they normally would."

Mr Simpson said the council was ensuring the county is "well placed" for any challenges

He said: “We should all help protect ourselves and our communities by following Public Health Wales advice, particularly around washing hands and using a tissue for symptoms associated with cold and flu and then safely disposing of it.

“Anyone who has travelled to the specified areas identified within Public Health Wales advice (the information on their website is being regularly updated), or think they may have symptoms of COVID-19 should not attend work, nor health facilities such as GP surgeries, Emergency Departments and Minor Injury Units, but should self-isolate and if appropriate call NHS 111.

“I am grateful to the co-operation and hard work of all of our staff and we will provide further updates and information when we have them.

“In the meantime, I can confirm that detailed planning arrangements, both internally, with partner agencies and through the Dyfed Powys Local Resilience Forum, are well underway to ensure that the Council and Pembrokeshire are as well placed as possible for whatever challenges we may face. Thank you.”

GP surgeries across Wales will receive packs of face masks, gloves and aprons for their protection as they treat people with suspected coronavirus, health minister Vaughan Gething announced yesterday.

Packs were prepared over the weekend and will be distributed to the 640 GP surgeries in Wales this week.

The Minister also authorised Personal Protection Equipment to be released from stockpiles for use by front line NHS and social services staff, should it become necessary.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said: “These packs are part of robust infection control measures that we have in place, and I want to reassure people that we are working closely with NHS Wales and social services across the country to implement our planned response.

“It is important that frontline medical and social care staff have the equipment they need to keep them safe while they help people with suspected Coronavirus.

“The face masks, gloves and aprons are part of a stockpile that we have in place as part of our contingency planning should they be needed to support our NHS and social services."