POLICE are appealing for information following an alleged early hours assault in a Tenby pub, which left a man hospitalised.

A male received injuries on October 20, 2019, which required hospital treatment.

Officers have carried out all possible lines of enquiry, and are now appealing for help from the public.

They would like to identify the man in the CCTV image, who may have information that could help the investigation.

Anyone who knows who he is, or if you believe you are pictured, contact Dyfed-Powys Police either online at: bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote: DPP/0041/20/10/2019/01/c