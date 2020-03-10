A FUNDRAISING event to help animals who suffered in Australia’s recent bushfires is taking place at Pembroke Dock’s Quins rugby club on Sunday, March 15.

The event, Fun Day in support of ARC Australia, is organised by Pembrokeshire Support for Australian Animal Rescue to raise funds for the continued rescue and care of injured and orphaned animals in Australia as a result of the recent bush fires.

The day at Pembroke Dock Harlequins RFC, London Road, takes place between 10.45am and 4.30pm, with activities including a Busking for Bucks open mic session, craft sales, Australian tucker, face painting, children's craft activities, children's arts and crafts competition, a raffle, Australian line dancing, and refreshments and a bar.

To book a craft table or a slot in the open mic session, see the Fun Day in Support of ARC Australia Facebook page.