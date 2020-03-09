TWO people have been arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident in Haverfordwest town centre on Friday afternoon, March 6.

A 19-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were interviewed and later released on bail.

Police are appealing for further information.

Anyone who was in the Castle Square area between 2.30pm and 3.45pm and witnessed the incident, or saw anything else which could help police with their enquiries, should contact officers on 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired you can also text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.