A FISHGUARD woman, currently in remission from breast cancer, has launched a campaign to get everyone checking their boobs.

Jackie Israel Jones made a promise to her lifelong friend, Sian, that she would check her breasts monthly.

"She made me promise that I would be more aware than she had been and that I would check myself," said Jackie.

"I didn't know at the time, but it was the last conversation I would ever have with Sian. As part of my promise I started checking my boobs monthly."

Ten months later Jackie found a hard pea-sized lump in her left breast and was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"The tumour was aggressive, and it had already spread to my lymph nodes," said Jackie. "I had three surgeries, followed by six months of chemotherapy, then 20 radiotherapy sessions."

Jackie is currently in remission and, along with fellow members of the Bluetits Chill Swimers group, has launched a campaign to urge everyone to make a promise to get to know their boobs.

"We cannot stop the cancer starting but we are all able to take our life in our hands by getting to know our boobs, so that we can recognise any changes and act on any them straight away.," said Jackie.

"Breast cancer can be detected early in most cases and early detection can ensure less invasive treatments and more importantly a better chance of kicking cancer's arse.

"I am so lucky that my friend took the time to talk to me and to get me to make that promise. I am now asking you to make that promise to get to know your own boobs.

"Get your hands on your boobs or get someone else's hands on them! Remind your mothers, daughters, sisters and friends to check their boobs and let's not forget the men, as they need to check theirs too.

Let's keep talking about boobs. Just keep checking.

The Check Your Bluetits video, explaining how to check your breasts, can be seen on YouTube or Facebook.