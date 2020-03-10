A PROPOSAL to make seasonal car parking charges all year round will go to public consultation as price increases across all council car parks are approved.

The increase in fees will result in an estimated additional £693,000 of income which will allow for investment and improvement of the county’s car parks, cabinet member Cllr Phil Baker said on Monday (March 9).

It moves the service towards “full-cost recovery” although a shortfall of £118,000 remains.

It includes maintaining toilet provision as well, he added, along with the roll-out of cashless payment machines.

The cost of an hours parking remains 50p – although more could be made by raising it to 60p the report to cabinet states – while two hours stays rise from 60p to £1 at most car parks.

Most see an increase of at least 50p on longer stays.

Seasonal car parks such as at Broad Haven, Newgale, Pembroke’s Commons and St Davids’ car parks, will see an hours stay jump from 50p to £1.

Charging all year round at currently seasonal car parks would generate an extra £30,000.

At Monday’s meeting Cllr Baker said there had been “occasional connectivity problem” causing delays in issuing tickets in the five car parks – four in Haverfordwest – where cashless machines have been installed already and this was being rectified.

Parking charges at Scolton Manor will also be increased by 50p and two new of-road parking areas introduced opposite the new Gelliswick school and at Crymych Leisure Centre.

Variations to the on street and Tenby Harbour scheme permits are being proposed and will make them vehicle specific, at a reduced cost to the current transferable permit.