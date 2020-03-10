TOILETS in Fishguard closed last year are to reopen this Spring on a pay-to-pee basis.

Thanks to Town Council support of £9,000 a year the county council has agreed to re-open West Street toilet that was shut in July last year.

Fishguard Town Council had received an “unacceptable number of complaints from residents and visitors surrounding the closure,” a report to cabinet states.

The £9,000 a year will support other toilets in the area while Pembrokeshire County Council funds the toilet at Goodwick and West Street, including capital costs but this will be reviewed if vandalism occurs.

The toilet was closed, along with a facility in Parc y Shwt, following the opening of a new centralised toilet adjacent to the bus station on the new road development, Ffordd Yr Efail.

A report to cabinet on Monday (March 9) adds that the West Street toilet will have two cubicles -one unisex and one disabled – and will re-open on a pay to use basis.

Cabinet member for finance Cllr Bob Kilmister thanked Fishguard Town Council for its involvement.

He added that the toilet provision remained “subject to vandlism” citing recent “unpleasnt” vanadilms that had taekn place at the new toilet at Ffordd Yr Efail recenlty.

“I hope it stops or it will threaten the future of those toilets,” he added.

Cabinet approved the plan to reopen the toilets at West Street.