A STAR of the world's largest dog show, Crufts, is also a shining light to hospital patients in Pembrokeshire.

Ianto the field spaniel won the Best of Breed title ahead of 73 other dogs at the event last week, and was seen by millions of television viewers as he lined up for judging in the Gundog group on Friday.

Seven-year-old Ianto belongs to Janet Griffiths of Saundersfoot, and they travelled to Crufts with the good wishes of Withybush Hospital patients, who they visit weekly as part of Cariad Pat Therapy.

"Ianto is such a joy to own," said Janet, 71, who took up dog owning and showing after she retired as a clinical nurse specialist for Macmillan.

"He is so sensitive in the hospital, if people are distressed he will sit quietly with them and put his chin on their knee. It is a privilege for us to go."

Ianto went into showman mode for his best-ever Crufts contest, behaving beautifully with his handler Abi Stone, who is the daughter of his breeder.

"They looked stunning together," said Janet proudly. "Ianto is such a great ambassador for his breed, and his tail didn't stop wagging."

"It was very exciting and a fantastic achievement when he won Best of Breed and and as a result, made it through to the working group judging on Friday."

Field spaniels are a vulnerable breed, but Ianto has done his bit for their numbers by fathering a litter of 12 puppies.

One of them is Merlin, now three, is also owned by Janet and he gained a second place in his class at Crufts.

Janet admitted: "I only wanted a hobby in my retirement. I didn’t expect that it would lead to me winning anything at Crufts."