POLICE are asking Pembroke residents to ‘clip their wings’ following a spate of cars being damaged in the town’s Main Street over the weekend.

Police have stated: “PCSO 8090 and PS 1 have been in Main Street, Pembroke following a spate of criminal damage cases where wing mirrors have been hit off cars.

“We are encouraging people parking on Main Street to ‘clip their wings,’ folding your wing mirrors in can prevent them being hit and damaged.

“If you have witnessed any of the damage caused to vehicles on Main Street over the weekend then please contact us to let us know.

Vehicles have been damaged during the early hours of March 8 and 9.

“We are investigating these incidents.”

Call Pembroke Dock police station on 101.