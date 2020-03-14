A MYSTERY piece of Pembroke Dock’s industrial heritage has gone on display at the town’s Heritage Centre – but the Centre’s team knows little about its story.

After many years in storage an impressive cast iron stove has been refurbished and now features prominently in the entrance foyer.

It is marked ‘Pembroke Street Foundry by W Angel’, but no more is known.

John Mitchell, one of the Trust’s Volunteers, has transformed the rusty relic and is now hoping someone will be able to provide information on its origins.

Heritage Centre Trustee Rik Saldanha said: “We are not certain where or when this stove was donated. It has been in store with us for a very long time and we decided it deserved to be put on view. Some rubbing down of the metal and a coat of matt black paint has made a world of difference.

“Pembroke Street is one of the earliest streets in the town and if anyone has information about the Foundry and who W. Angel was, we will be very pleased indeed to hear.”

The Heritage Centre – which has re-opened after a short winter break – can be contacted on enquiries@sunderlandtrust.com or 01646 684220.