A call to the Welsh Government to scrap a £65m road improvement scheme for the A40 is being made by the Pembrokeshire Friends of the Earth.

The group has launched a petition to Welsh transport minister Ken Skates opposing both the Llanddewi Velfrey to Penblewin bypass and the Penblewin to Redstone Cross by-pass.

The schemes will cost £45m and £20m respectively, say FoE.

Tomorrow (Tuesday) sees the start of the public enquiry into the larger scheme, which FoE claim would only save 10 to 20 seconds on journey time.

“The Welsh Government's own policies prioritise travel by foot, bicycle and public transport. They need to act on their policies,” said the organisation.

The petition adds that the whole scheme is estimated to increase CO2 emissions from traffic by eight per cent.

It continues: “Aside from the increase in emissions, the new road scheme will result in a significant impact on ancient woodland, it will impact negatively on a number of farms in the area and there is concern regarding its impact on a number of nationally and internationally important species including bats and otters.

“The safety of other road users has been cited as a major advantage of the scheme. However we would argue that there are a number of ways to achieve this without building a completely new three-lane road from Gwyndy to Penblewin.

“Pembrokeshire Friends of the Earth would support measures to improve safety, and stress that we believe the money should be reallocated to improving local connectivity, safe routes for cycles and pedestrians and public transport.

“This would include a safe crossing at Llanddewi Velfrey with widening of pavements and traffic calming measures and also a safe crossing at Redstone Cross.

“A flexible, forward looking approach is needed, instead of future generations locked into the negative impacts of car dependence and climate change.

“Money needs to be invested an integrated public transport system: better cheaper more frequent bus and train services, accessible by pedestrian and cycle tracks with incentives for car clubs and lift sharing schemes.”

The petition can be found at actionnetwork.org