An informal awareness event that aims to challenge stigma and discrimination by getting people talking about mental wellbeing is being held at St David's Cathedral.

Hosted by Eluned Morgan AM, there'll be musical performances and contributions from Time to Change Wales, actor Jerome Flynn, the dean of the cathedral, Rev. Dr Sarah Rowland Jones and others.

Guests will be given the opportunity to reflect on their own experience and to think about how it is in everyone’s interest to work together to promote mental wellbeing in communities.

Through the #IPledge2Talk campaign, people are encouraged to demonstrate their understanding of the value of conversation in supporting the mental health of themselves and others.

There will be tea and talk after thevent on Friday, March 20, from 11am to 1pm.