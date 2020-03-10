PEMBROKESHIRE recently basked in the warm glow of a Random Acts of Kindness Day.

Flowers, chocolates and sweets were left at various locations in the county - including bus stops and car parks - and there were thank-you gifts for volunteers around a dozen community groups who received a special visit from PAVS (Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services).

Hundreds of volunteers across the county also gave their time and energy to a cause they support, from drop-in support groups to more formal volunteering, as they would on any other day.

PAVS, in partnership with Gravells Kia, Narberth, got out and about in the Kindness Kia for their visits.

These took in all three community fridges, two Knit and Natter Groups, the VC Gallery Breakfast Club, Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre, Neyland Men’s Shed, Paul Sartori Store (Milford Haven), Hubberston and Hakin Community Centre and Milford Youth Matters.

The visits also included Gen Power Hyundai Power Products who had kindly donated gardening equipment to the VC Gallery to help maintain the gardens of veterans.

Ian Gravell, general manager at Gravells, said: “I thoroughly enjoyed being a small part of the day and saw for myself that the happiest people are not those getting more, but those giving more.”

Wyndham Williams, PAVS Community Connector Plus officer said: "Random Acts of Kindness’ Day was a great appetiser for the new West Wales Is Kind Campaign which is due to launch in Pembrokeshire soon.”

West Wales is Kind is a partnership including Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire which will encourage 'active citizenship' for people of all ages to alleviate loneliness and isolation.

