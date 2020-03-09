Stealing polar bear pyjamas to fund a drug habit led to a prison sentence for a Pembroke Dock woman.

Kayleigh Davies, of Pembroke Street, pleaded guilty to three shoplifting charges when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates via video link from Eastwood Park prison on Tuesday, March 3.

Dennis Davies, prosecuting, said Davies stole from Londis and Asda, Pembroke Dock, on December 7 and 8.

The bench was told that Davies stole cola, Red Bull, chicken burgers, a chocolate gateaux and a multi-pack of Maltesers worth £13.25 from Londis, then returned to take two bottles of Irn Bru and a pizza to the value of £5.97.

She also stole a £15 pair of £15 polar bear pyjamas from Adsa.

The court heard Davies, 26, had previous convictions for shoplifting and had been sent to prison for 24 weeks after offending while subject to a community order.

John Allchurch, defending, said: “These offences were committed at a time when the defendant had a significant drug problem.

“She was either stealing to fund her habit or to feed herself.”

He added that Davies said she was now drug free and was ‘doing well in prison’.

Magistrates imposed two weeks custody to run concurrently with her existing sentence.

She was ordered to pay £156.22 in compensation and a surcharge on her release from prison.

Davies, who sobbed throughout the hearing, said: “I am going to try by best to stay out of trouble. I don’t want to go back to jail. I am sorry. I really appreciate you running it concurrently.”