Captain Accident is a reggae/ska/soul artist who creates a unique blend of soulful lovers' rock, roots reggae, ska, dub and rocksteady at his home studio in Cardiff.

This sound is then brought to life on stage with the help of a collective of musicians known as The Disasters, although in reality, they are far from that!

The energetic live show is guaranteed to get people up and dancing and there's enjoy the action at Narberth Queens Hall on Friday, March 20.

With soulful vocals, soaring twin guitars and a truly infectious groove, there’s no standing still when Captain Accident and his clumsy companions hit the stage.

Captain Accident currently has three self-produced albums under his belt and his most recent release 'Wake & Break' received great reviews and praise, including from the legendary Sir David Rodigan on his BBC Radio 1xtra Reggae Show.

Through intensive touring of the UK and Europe, numerous music videos, festival appearances and some high-profile radio airplay, more and more people are becoming aware of Captain Accident’s unique sound.

His national fan-base is growing by the day and Captain Accident and The Disasters were originally asked to join reggae heroes Toots & the Maytals as tour support for a run of dates on their 2016 UK tour.

After impressing the reggae legends, their fans and their agency, the band were then invited back out as official full-tour support in 2017 and again in 2018, taking them to some of the country's most prestigious venues.

Captain Accident and the Disasters have also shared a stage with many of the biggest names in reggae and ska.

Tickets for their Narberth appearance are available at thequeenshall.org.uk